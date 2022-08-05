URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had a gun and cocaine in his car earlier this week remained in the county jail Friday.
Jevon Brown, 29, who listed an address in the 2400 block of East Illinois Street, was charged Wednesday with unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
A Champaign police report said an officer attempted to stop Brown just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday because the registration of the car he was driving had expired. The officer followed Brown until he pulled in a driveway.
Brown admitted he didn’t know who lived there.
He showed the officer a bag of crack cocaine he had. The officer then searched the car and found a 9 mm handgun in the glove box, but Brown said he did not own the gun.
As a convicted felon, he is not allowed to possess weapons.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Brown had previous convictions for unlawful restraint, domestic battery, criminal damage to property and driving under suspension.
Hearing that Brown has three children and was supposed to start a job this week, Judge Roger Webber set his bond at $45,000 instead of the higher amount requested by Hinman.
Webber told Brown to return to court Sept. 13.