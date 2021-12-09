URBANA — A Champaign woman who was allegedly driving drunk with a loaded gun in the vehicle early Wednesday has been criminally charged.
Debra Taylor-Smith, 40, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Joanne Lane, was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated driving under the influence.
A Champaign police report said an officer stopped her near Bradley Avenue and State Street about 2:30 a.m. because she was allegedly speeding and ran a red light.
Taylor-Smith, alone in the car, got out. She smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, the report said, and she repeatedly lifted her shirt to show the officer she was not armed.
She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refused a breath test.
The officer searched the car and found a handgun under the seat that appeared to have been built from a kit and did not have a serial number. It was loaded with 9 mm ammunition and had a laser sight.
Because Taylor-Smith has prior felony convictions, including two for weapons offenses and one each for criminal damage to property and aggravated battery, she faces a mandatory prison sentence if convicted of unlawful possession of a weapon.
Judge Adam Dill set her bond at $20,000 and told her to return to court Jan. 4 for a probable-cause hearing.