URBANA — An Urbana man was charged with being an armed habitual criminal after police found a loaded gun in a vehicle he was in last week.
A Champaign police report said Nathan E. Griffin, 52, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Rainbow View, was driving a car Oct. 21 that police stopped in the parking lot of a shop in the 600 block of South Neil Street because someone in the vehicle was suspected of stealing.
The report said one of the occupants admitted stealing and officers saw open alcohol in the vehicle.
As they were removing Griffin from the car, officers saw a gun under Griffin’s seat. The report said without looking toward the gun, he denied ownership and said he didn’t know how it got there. The gun was a loaded Glock.
Griffin allegedly gave police a false name. Upon learning his real name, they found he was wanted for failure to appear in court.
As a convicted felon with previous convictions for robbery, drug offenses, theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Griffin is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Besides being charged with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony that carries a mandatory prison term, the state’s attorney’s office also charged him with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstructing justice.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $250,000 and told him to be back in court Nov. 17 for a probable-cause hearing.