URBANA — An Urbana man driving when he shouldn’t have been with a gun that he’s not legally able to possess is due back in court later this month.
Casanova Williams, 26, who listed an address in the 900 block of Rainbow View, was arrested about 12:15 p.m. Friday after being stopped in the area of Philo Road and Harding Drive by a Secretary of State police investigator who knew Williams’ license was revoked.
After stopping the car, the officer could smell cannabis coming from it and Williams admitted having a small amount in the car. Asked by the officer if he would find anything else, Williams admitted that he had the gun.
The officer found the gun in a diaper bag for an infant who was in the car with Williams.
Williams said he had the gun only for self-defense.
With prior convictions for burglary and possession of a controlled substance, Williams is not allowed to possess a gun.
Williams posted bond over the weekend and was released from jail. He was told to come back to court with his own attorney Sept. 30.
Besides being charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, he was also charged with driving under revocation.