URBANA — A Zion man who allegedly possessed a gun that he tossed as he fled from state troopers Monday who had pulled him over on Interstate 57 in southern Champaign County remained in the county jail Wednesday.
Heineken G. Ellis, 38, was charged Tuesday with being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
An Illinois State Police report said a trooper attempted to stop Ellis about 12:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 57 northbound near Pesotum for having an expired registration and for speeding 20 miles over the limit.
As the trooper tried to pull him over, Ellis allegedly sped up and eventually crashed his vehicle.
He got out of the car and ran and tried to crawl through a culvert. Troopers got him into custody with the assistance of a police dog.
Ellis had been seen running with a bag that he tossed. Police searched the bag and recovered a 9 mm gun with two magazines for it, one of which was loaded.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Ellis at $700,000. Court records show he has previous convictions from Lake County and Wisconsin for perjury, drug offenses, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and criminal trespass.
He was also wanted for failing to appear in a Lake County case in which he’s charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and domestic battery. His bond is $300,000 bond in that case.
Olmstead told Ellis to return to court May 23.