URBANA — Urbana police continue to investigate a Wisconsin man who allegedly committed a sex act on a Carle Foundation Hospital patient last year while she was unconscious.
Patrick L. Hell, 32, of Racine was charged Friday with a single count of criminal sexual abuse alleging that on Dec. 1, while working as a traveling respiratory therapist, he touched the bare breasts of a woman who was unconscious and had tubes running through her body.
A police report said a person who knows Hell found videos on his Google Drive account in September depicting him engaged in alleged sexual acts with the patient. One showed him touching the woman's bare breasts and another showed someone pulling her legs apart and taking video of her genitals.
Administrative staff at Carle were able to confirm for police that the videos were taken in the Urbana hospital, the report said.
On Oct. 7, Judge Sam Limentato issued a warrant with a $1 million bond for Hell, who was arrested in Wisconsin and returned to Urbana early Friday.
The report said police are attempting to locate other videos that Hell is thought to have deleted.
Criminal sexual abuse is a Class 4 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison upon conviction.