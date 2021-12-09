URBANA — The jury trial for a man accused of leaving the scene of an accident last year in Mahomet that killed a Carle doctor who was riding his bike has been continued again.
Meantime, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz upped the ante against Robert F. O’Malley on Thursday by filing a petition to revoke the probation he’s been serving since Dec. 21, 2017, for theft over $10,000. His sentence was due to be completed later this month.
Over the strenuous objection of Rietz, Judge Ronda Holliman acceded to the wishes of Kevin Sanborn, the Bloomington attorney for the 42-year-old Mahomet man who was also living in rural Mansfield, and continued the case again until Jan. 20 with a tentative trial date of Feb. 1.
“This is an effort to delay the inevitable. We need a trial date,” Rietz told the judge, urging her to prioritize the case, now more than a year old, because there was a death.
Sanborn responded that he has an expert who needs time to review evidence he only recently received.
The case will likely be heard by Judge Adam Dill since some judges are getting new assignments Jan. 1.
O’Malley was charged in October 2020 with leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident resulting in death following an Oct. 11 collision that claimed the life of Dr. William Schuh two days later.
Dr. Schuh, 58, of Mahomet was one of three men on bicycles riding west on U.S. 150 west of Mahomet when he was hit by a westbound vehicle that did not stop. Another bicyclist was also hit but not seriously hurt.
A husband and father of two, Dr. Schuh had been a Carle physician for 24 years. He died there Oct. 13.
Debris that Illinois State Police found at the crash site led them to O’Malley’s 2014 Mustang, which was found on the property of his late father in rural Mansfield, where he was staying. The car had been damaged.
Other evidence against him includes his own statements made to a friend about his involvement in the collision, Rietz said earlier.
The petition to revoke O’Malley’s probation alleges he violated his probation by being involved in the fatal crash and by possessing two shotguns, a handgun and a rifle on or about Oct. 21, 2020, at his late father’s home.
As a convicted felon, O’Malley is not allowed to possess weapons.
He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to stealing money from a client of a financial-services company for whom he worked. He was ordered to repay about $32,000.
Holliman agreed that O’Malley could remain free on his own recognizance on the probation revocation but at Rietz’s request ordered him to turn over his passport to the court while his criminal cases are pending.
He’s due in court Dec. 17 on the alleged probation violation.