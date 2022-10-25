URBANA — A Champaign County woman on Tuesday identified Keith Campbell as the man who fatally shot her cousin as he sat in a car outside a party in Urbana four years ago.
“I seen Nani G kill my cousin inside the car,” testified Alisha Turner on the opening day of testimony in the murder trial of Campbell.
The 31-year-old Urbana man is accused of delivering the shots that took the life of Martez Taylor, 27, of Champaign, as he sat in a car waiting for a ride in the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum and attorneys picked a jury Tuesday morning, then proceeded to evidence in the afternoon.
In opening statements, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink laid out the apparent motive for the once promising football player’s death.
“The reason for this horrific act is that the defendant was embarrassed by the victim and he decided to murder K.T. in cold blood,” she said, using Mr. Taylor’s nickname.
Alferink said both men were among several inside a packed duplex on July 20 and 21, 2018. When the two bumped into each other, instead of shaking it off, they got into a fight, she said.
“K.T. definitely gets the better of the defendant, knocks him to the ground to the point that his friends have to pick him up,” she said, noting that the beatdown was done in front of a crowd that included several women.
Reading the room, Mr. Taylor left the party and was waiting in his cousin’s car for her to give him a ride somewhere else when Campbell approached the car and began tugging on the door to open it.
“Campbell can’t open the door, so he gets a gun from Cory Jackson and fires it multiple times into the car,” the prosecutor said, noting that three of the at least five shots hit Mr. Taylor.
Campbell and Jackson, who was acquitted of Mr. Taylor’s murder by a jury three years ago this month, then fled the party.
Urbana police arrested Jackson about a month later, but it wasn’t until May 2021 that U.S. Marshals found Campbell in Chicago.
Friends of Mr. Taylor drove him in a personal vehicle to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on the morning of July 21.
“This defendant was embarrassed he was laid out by K.T., and when he couldn’t get into the car to beat K.T. up again, he shot and killed him,” then ran, Alferink said.
Campbell’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, urged jurors to hold the state to their burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and to make their decision based on all the evidence, “not on emotion or hunches.”
Turner said she had arrived at the party with three friends who waited in the car while she went inside. After a few minutes, she came out to “tell my friends that we had family there and to come in.”
As she headed back toward the duplex, she saw people gathered around her sister’s car “and heard commotion,” adding that Nani G was tugging on the back door on the driver’s side and that her cousin inside was fighting to keep the door closed.
Turner identified Campbell in court, saying she had seen him multiple times but knew him then only by his nickname.
“He (Campbell) just shot right through there like he was nothing. I seen the gun fire, the flash, about four or five times,” she said.
Seeing Campbell and Jackson running away from the car and toward where she was, she ran back to her friend’s car. They left, but less than a half-block away, she instructed the driver to take her back, having dropped her phone.
She saw people transferring Mr. Taylor from her sister’s car where he’d been shot into another vehicle that whisked him off to Carle. She also went to the hospital, as did several from the party.
On skillful and lengthy cross-examination by Propps, Turner admitted that she had not told police what she saw until more than a year later.
She recalled four men being around her sister’s car where Mr. Taylor was but said only Campbell pulled on the door.
Propps elicited that in Turner’s testimony at Jackson’s trial three years ago, Turner said both Campbell and Jackson pulled on the door. Tuesday, she said she didn’t know who the other men were.
Turner also agreed that it was during her September 2019 interview with Urbana police detectives that she said for the first time that Jackson had handed the gun to Campbell. She stuck with that Tuesday.
Jackson and Turner’s sister are listed as witnesses for the state, but it remains to be seen whether Alferink will call Jackson. Malaia Turner is expected to testify.
Another prosecution witness who had been called in Jackson’s trial three years ago was unable to remember much of what she had earlier testified she saw.
Yasmine Nichols, who now lives out of state and whose return trip for the trial was paid for by the state’s attorney’s office, repeatedly said she could not remember or did not know the answers to questions.
In other testimony Tuesday, Illinois State Police crime scene technician December Melville said four bullets were fired through the window where Mr. Taylor was seated, and a fifth went through the frame at the bottom of the window.
She lifted latent fingerprints from the car door, but the only match that was made came back to Mr. Taylor and not Campbell.
Mr. Taylor was hit in the left upper chest, the left front chest and the left thigh. The fatal shot, according to forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao tore through Mr. Taylor’s lung and heart and broke a rib.
The trial is expected to continue through at least Thursday.