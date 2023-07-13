MONTICELLO — Linda Brown told a Piatt County jury Thursday that she saw two people run from the detached garage of her Hammond home moments after hearing several shots fired.
Hurrying to the garage, she heard her husband, Michael Brown, 64, moaning and found him on the floor bleeding, his own gun by his side.
“He told me he was going to die and that he couldn’t breathe,” she testified as the opening witness in the first-degree murder trial of Blayton Cota, 21, of Granite City.
Cota is accused of being accountable for the actions of his half-brother, Jerome Schmidt, 19, who is now serving a 50-year prison sentence for murder for shooting Mr. Brown on Jan. 26, 2021, during the course of burgling the Browns’ garage.
Also present was a then-15-year-old Springfield youth who was a friend of Schmidt.
Now 18, that male also testified Thursday that the trio had arrived in Hammond — he didn’t know what town they were in — intent on entering unlocked cars, sheds or garages in search of loot to steal. It was the third town they had stopped in after leaving Springfield, he testified, having stolen a truck at one of their previous stops.
Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades has ordered that the teen’s name not be published since he was a juvenile at the time of the crimes.
He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of residential burglary in a hybrid juvenile-adult proceeding that allows him to serve probation until he’s 21. If he commits any further crimes before that, he will have to serve a 10-year prison sentence as an adult.
Schmidt was also a juvenile, but his case was transferred to adult court for prosecution and Rhoades found him guilty of murder in a bench trial in January.
It took two days for lawyers to select a jury of 10 women and two men to hear the evidence against Cota. Testimony began Thursday morning.
Seeing her husband of 46 years bleeding, Linda Brown grabbed a nearby flannel shirt to apply pressure but said he had too many wounds for her to be able to help him.
“I stayed in the garage and I held him and told him repeatedly that I loved him until he was gone,” she said of her husband’s final moments.
Brown testified she was unable to sleep that morning and went to the living room to read on her electronic tablet about 3 a.m. when she received an alert on the device from one of the five security cameras they had put on their property about two months prior because of break-ins around town. She said they had lived in the home for 40 years and raised their two sons there.
She woke her husband, who got out of bed, put in his hearing aids, put on his glasses and shoes, and grabbed and loaded his Glock handgun to go investigate. Brown said her husband was proficient with weapons, having owned them all his life and having served in the military.
He also had guns in a safe in the garage, she said.
She was in their bedroom trying to see the intruders out the window when she heard five or six shots, a pause and then a couple more, she said.
“When I heard the first ones … I saw two individuals run out of the garage who said ‘we gotta’ get the (expletive) outta’ here,’” she recalled.
Seeing them run away, she then went to the garage to aid her dying husband and said it was five or 10 minutes before police arrived.
One neighbor testified he was awakened by a loud noise, looked out his window but didn’t see anything. After getting back into bed, Mike Butler said he then heard rapid gunfire and saw a person running from the Browns’ garage and two people through the corner of his yard. He was unable to give police much of a description because they were running.
The teen who was in the garage with Schmidt and Cota said Schmidt gave him a ski mask and gloves to wear once they arrived in Hammond.
After that, he said, “I kinda’ knew we were there to steal stuff,” he said, adding he was mostly acting as a lookout as the others tried to open doors to cars, garages and sheds, although he admitted he also tried doors.
Getting into the Browns’ garage, he said, Schmidt and Cota spotted a “big safe” and were looking for tools to pry it open and told him to find a breaker box to shut off any lights. As he was doing that, Mr. Brown came in.
“I heard a gun cock, the door closed and locked. He announced himself and I dropped to the floor,” the teen said.
As he was trying to hide under a truck, Mr. Brown ordered Schmidt and Cota to get on their knees with their hands up, which they did. The teen said Schmidt then told him to come out from under the truck, which he did.
“Mr. Brown aimed the gun at me and Blayton ran for the door. Mr. Brown then turned to follow Blayton. I heard a gunshot then a lot of gunshots,” he said, adding he did not know who fired first.
“I seen Jerome standing over Mr. Brown with a gun,” clarifying that he saw Schmidt fire shots into Mr. Brown.
After a few seconds of being stunned, the teen said he told Schmidt, “we have to go.”
The trio then ran for the truck they had arrived in and drove back to Springfield with Schmidt calling his mother en route.
Once in the truck, the teen said Cota picked up the gun that Schmidt had put on the center console, pointed it at him and “told me if I said anything, I’d end up like the man.”
They eventually made their way to Schmidt’s grandfather’s home in Springfield, he said, where Schmidt’s mother and her boyfriend were present.
Before arriving, he said Schmidt collected his mask and gloves and threw them down a storm drain. Once at the house, he handed over the clothes he was wearing and Schmidt’s mother took a bottle of bleach and Schmidt to a back bathroom.
Cota left the house while Schmidt was showering, the teen said.
The teen said it was nine months later when police arrived at his home to talk to him about Mr. Brown’s killing. He said he initially lied about his involvement.
“I thought I was protecting a person who was supposed to be my friend,” he said, agreeing that he minimized his role in the burglary.
On cross-examination, Cota’s court-appointed attorney, Diane Couri of Decatur, questioned the teen about what she called his “sweetheart deal” that enabled him to escape a murder conviction and further jail time.
Under questioning by Couri, the teen agreed that Cota had not fired a gun that morning. He also admitted that before his testimony Thursday, he never told police that Cota had pointed the gun at him in the truck.
The teen said that’s because no one had ever asked him about it.
In order to accommodate the schedule of witnesses, the trial will not be held Friday but will resume until Monday.