MONTICELLO — Trials for two of the three individuals charged in the murder of a man in Hammond during an apparent botched robbery have officially been moved from January to April.
Defense attorneys for both Blayton Cota, 19, of Granite City, and Jerome Schmidt, 17, of Springfield, asked for a continuance. Piatt County prosecutors did not object, and Judge Dana Rhoades approved pushing back the date of the trials.
The trials are now tentatively scheduled to begin April 4, 2022.
Cota and Schmidt, along with a minor also charged in the crime, are charged with allegedly shooting Michael Brown after being caught breaking into his garage in Hammond about 3 a.m. Jan. 26. Mr. Brown, 64, died from his wounds.
Both are being held on $1 million bond, but Schmidt's defense attorney — George Vargas — has filed a motion to reduce his client's bond.
“Defendant would be able to secure his release if his bond were reduced to $500,000,” the court filing read.
Schmidt would need to post $50,000 to be released if the bond were $500,000.
A hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28 to consider the motion to reduce bond.