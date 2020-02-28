BOSTON — Lawyers for former First Busey board member Elisabeth Kimmel argued this week that new evidence shows Kimmel and other parents were making donations in good faith, not making bribes to get their children into elite colleges.
The evidence was turned over a day before Thursday’s hearing in Boston, where a judge set the trial of Kimmel and six other parents to begin Jan. 11, 2021.
Another group of parents, including actress Lori Loughlin, is scheduled to go on trial Oct. 5.
Kimmel has pleaded not guilty to charges that she allegedly paid nearly $500,000 to the Key Worldwide Foundation, which prosecutors say was a phony organization that passed payments on to coaches and athletic directors.
Kimmel allegedly paid $275,000 in 2013 to help her daughter get into Georgetown University as a purported tennis athlete and $200,000 in 2018 to help her son get into the University of Southern California as a purported pole vaulter.
But Kimmel’s attorneys said this week that evidence from the iPhone of Rick Singer, the owner of the foundation, shows he was instructed to lie to parents in wiretapped calls for the government.
“The very first page of these ‘notes’ provides evidence undercutting the government’s theory that the parent-defendants knew and understood that the monies they sent to the schools and coaches were ‘bribes’ rather than donations to the schools’ athletic programs,” Kimmel’s attorney, Robert Popeo, wrote.
“For example, Mr. Singer wrote on October 2, 2018: ‘Loud and abrasive call with agents. They continue to ask me to tell a fib and not restate what I told my clients as to where there [sic] money was going — to the program not the coach and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment,’” the motion said.
Kimmel’s calls with Singer were a key part of the government’s complaint filed in March 2019 against her.
In a recorded call in October 2018 with Kimmel, Singer allegedly said: “I’m not going to tell the IRS that — I’m not going to say anything about the payments — the first group of payments for [your daughter] going to Gordie Ernst at Georgetown, nor am I going to say anything about the — $200,000 — well, $250,000 total going for [your son] to Donna Heinel at USC.”
“What I’m going to tell the IRS is that your donations were made to my foundation to fund underserved kids,” Singer allegedly told Kimmel, according to a transcript of the call in the government’s original complaint. “So I just wanted to make sure that we were on the same page.”
To which Kimmel allegedly replied: “As far as I know, I don’t know what you’ve done with the money I gave your foundation. I mean, I — you never really told me.”
Two days after Kimmel was charged last year, she resigned from the First Busey board of directors.
Kimmel was the second-largest First Busey shareholder on the board, which her dad, August “Chris” Meyer Jr., had served on since 1962 until he retired last year.
The Meyer family ran Midwest Television, which owned WCIA-TV until 1999, and in 2018 completed the $325 million sale of its San Diego TV and radio stations.