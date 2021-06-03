Two weeks after Christopher Oberheim lost his life and Jeff Creel was wounded as the Champaign police officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance, the community tributes continue:
— More than 1,700 GoFundMe donors have raised in excess of $240,000 for the Oberheim family, which has established a memorial fund “to initiate a change in the way that the world views our brothers and sisters in uniform,” widow Amber Oberheim wrote in appreciation of the contributions.
"It is absolutely time that we start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons," she wrote. "We are committed to fight for them and their families in order to honor my husband. Your continued support will allow us to do that until the job is done. Much love and the utmost respect to all of you."
— Mahomet’s Grace Church will host a drive-thru event in Creel’s honor from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, in which community members are asked to drop off cards “thanking a hero for his bravery and sacrifice.”
— Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of all food sales Tuesday at its restaurants in Champaign (4-10 p.m.) and Forsyth (3-10 p.m.) to the Oberheim Memorial Fund.