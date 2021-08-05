URBANA — A Champaign County judge set bond at $2 million each for three men who are charged with a shooting Tuesday in Rantoul that was allegedly in retaliation for another shooting early Tuesday morning in Urbana that killed one woman and injured three others, including one of the alleged retaliatory shooters.
Patrick Briggs, 20, of the 1200 block of West Church Street, Urbana, and two of his cousins, Teron Laws, 20, recently of Atlanta, and Williams Z. Laws III, 22, of the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue, Champaign, all appeared Thursday via video from the satellite jail before Judge Adam Dill, who read them seven different criminal counts which could result in their imprisonment for decades if convicted.
Briggs is the son of Johanna P. Cowart-Williams, 42, who was killed in her Church Street home about 1:30 a.m. by multiple gunshots apparently intended for Briggs, according to State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
Briggs also sustained a gunshot wound to his back but did not seek immediate treatment.
Briggs’ pregnant girlfriend, 21, was also shot and may be paralyzed, and another 35-year-old woman, a friend of Ms. Cowart-Williams, was hit in the forehead and leg by gunfire but was treated and released, Rietz said.
Rietz said after more than 60 shots were fired into the house, Briggs refused to cooperate with police who were investigating. Detectives eventually did court-authorized searches of video-surveillance cameras at the Church Street house that showed that Briggs went outside with a gun after the shooting, apparently looking for the shooters.
Ten hours later, Rietz said, at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Rantoul police responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane.
Authorities reported that more than 60 shots rang out and at least four homes were hit, but no one inside any of those residences was hurt.
Witnesses told police a man was walking on the sidewalk when a white car pulled up and shots were fired from it. That person ran off and was not located. Rantoul police are uncertain if he was the target or if someone in one of the damaged homes was.
The car quickly left, but thanks to license-plate-reader software, police soon learned what car they were looking for and relayed that information to area police.
Rietz said a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy was waiting for the southbound car on the north edge of Urbana as it sped down U.S. 45. The car was going so fast that it could not make the right turn on to the westbound ramp for Interstate 74 and instead went into the grass and came to a stop.
Four occupants, later identified as Briggs, the Laws brothers, and a 15-year-old boy, all ran south across I-74. Police found three guns tossed in their flight path on the north side of I-74, in the median and on the south side of the interstate.
Rietz noted that one of those guns was fitted with an aftermarket selector switch that makes the semi-automatic gun fire as if it were an automatic, akin to how a machine gun fires.
The group ran into the parking lot of the Steak N’ Shake, 2009 Kenyon Road, where they began trying to open the doors of vehicles waiting for food in the drive-thru. Unable to get in any of those because they were locked, Rietz said they approached a car parked in the lot where an elderly couple were eating their lunch.
The woman behind the driver’s wheel was grabbed by one of the four but she was able to fight him off to keep him from taking her car. Rietz noted that the woman’s blind husband was seated next to her.
The four kept running south and ended up on the Urbana Country Club golf course, where police eventually caught them.
The three adult men were each charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm alleging they shot at a man and into an occupied house in the 600 block of Autumn Fields, using a “machine gun” from a spot outside the home.
They were also charged with one count each of vehicular invasion for reaching into the car with the elderly woman; attempted vehicular hijacking for trying to open doors of occupied vehicles; unlawful use of a weapon for possessing a gun or parts intended to make a gun into a machine gun; and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Rietz told Dill that Briggs and William Laws are currently on parole for weapons offenses.
The juvenile with them was charged Wednesday with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful vehicular invasion, attempted vehicular hijacking and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.
Judge Anna Benjamin ordered that he remain in the Juvenile Detention Center until his next court hearing Aug. 18.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said his entire detective division is working on the recent shootings in their city as well as trying to coordinate with Champaign police, who also have their hands full with multiple murder and shooting investigations.
Ms. Cowart-Williams’ killing was the second shooting death in less than a week in Urbana. Victor Hunt, 24, was gunned down July 29 in the parking lot of a downtown Urbana liquor store.
“It’s not a stretch to say that Mr. Briggs has information that would be extremely helpful to us. As of yet, we’re not getting a lot of cooperation on that front,” Smysor said, adding that police have a lot of work to do, and the retaliatory shootings are only complicating their investigations. “It’s like an avalanche, a lot to dig out from.”