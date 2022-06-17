URBANA — Champaign police arrested three young men Wednesday after finding three loaded guns in a car that had been stopped for a traffic violation.
A Champaign police report said about 4:45 p.m., an officer spotted a car with a suspended registration on North Fourth Street and activated his lights to make a stop.
The car pulled into a parking spot in a lot in the 200 block of Burr Oak Court, but all three occupants got out and ran. All were eventually caught by police.
Arrested were Elijah S. Smith, 20, of the 200 block of White Oak Court, Champaign; Veaon M. Hunt, 20, of the 100 block of North Webber Street, Urbana; and a 16-year-old Champaign youth.
A search of the car turned up two .45-caliber handguns and one .40-caliber handgun, all of which were loaded.
One was in the glove box, another was under the driver’s seat but accessible from the back seat, and a third was on the front floorboard of the driver’s side.
None of the males had a firearm owner’s identification card or concealed-carry license, the report said.
Police also found four packages of cannabis that weighed a total of just over an ounce.
Hunt, with previous convictions for possession of a stolen firearm as an adult and juvenile adjudications for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated battery, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole.
Smith was charged with a less-serious felony of aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Court records show he has previous juvenile adjudications for criminal trespass to motor vehicle and residential burglary.
The teen was charged in juvenile court with possession of a handgun and was ordered held in the Juvenile Detention Center until a June 24 hearing.