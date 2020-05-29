URBANA — Three people found in two different stolen cars Wednesday have been charged with possessing drugs and two of them with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Meantime, police continue to investigate burglaries at two Champaign used-car businesses that resulted in four vehicles, temporary plates and several sets of keys being stolen.
Champaign police report that HDR Motors, 905 Francis Drive, was burgled May 4. A rear door was forced open and two cars, temporary license plates and business checkbooks were stolen.
On May 24, after 6 p.m., at CU Auto Plaza, 1102 Bloomington Road, someone removed the rear door, stole several power tools belonging to remodelers, two cars, and keys to the remaining cars on the lot.
About 2 a.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted one of the cars stolen from CU Auto Plaza that had a temporary plate on it from HDR Motors.
Nicholas Albright, 30, of Atwood, was driving and Jennifer L. Smith, 35, of rural Champaign, was the passenger.
Albright told police Smith picked him up in the car, which she told him had been stolen. She told police she got the car from another friend. Each was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Each was also charged with drug possession after police found suspected cocaine on Albright and a glass smoking pipe and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine on Smith. Both were told to be back in court July 14.
In a separate incident about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the owner of one of the stolen cars located his 2017 Mercedes in a driveway in the 1400 block of Winding Lane and called police.
A woman was next to the passenger side of the car talking to someone inside and began yelling at police, asking why they were there.
The officer saw a man, later identified as Cory Jackson, 32, of the 1100 block of Austin Drive, Urbana, get out of the passenger side and head toward the house.
Inside the car on the passenger floorboard was a backpack containing about 2.8 pounds of loose cannabis, a scale, and several empty and sealed cannabis packages purchased from dispensaries. The woman tried to take the backpack but the officer stopped her.
Meantime, another officer found Jackson about a block away under a truck. On him, police found two cellphones and $1,960. He denied having been in the stolen car and said he had no knowledge of the backpack.
The officer who saw the man get out of the car confirmed it was Jackson.
Jackson was charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of cannabis and obstructing justice, and is due in court June 11 for a probable cause hearing.
Court records show Jackson has prior convictions for drug and obstructing offenses.
In October, a Champaign County jury acquitted him of the July 2018 murder of Martez Taylor, 27, of Champaign, who was fatally shot as he sat in a car outside a party at an east Urbana home. Police continue to look for Keith Campbell, 28, of Urbana, who is wanted for that murder.