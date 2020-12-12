TUSCOLA — A Missouri truck driver was injured in an early-morning accident Saturday in Douglas County.
Illinois State Police said Dyrel Pierce, 24, of Cape Girardeau was driving north on Interstate 57 about 2 miles south of Tuscola at 5:52 a.m. when he veered off the road and hit a guardrail on the west side of the road.
The semitrailer then went into a ditch to the east and jack-knifed.
Pierce was taken to a local hospital with injuries and ticketed for driving too fast for conditions and operating an uninsured vehicle.