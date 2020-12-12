Listen to this article

TUSCOLA — A Missouri truck driver was injured in an early-morning accident Saturday in Douglas County.

Illinois State Police said Dyrel Pierce, 24, of Cape Girardeau was driving north on Interstate 57 about 2 miles south of Tuscola at 5:52 a.m. when he veered off the road and hit a guardrail on the west side of the road.

The semitrailer then went into a ditch to the east and jack-knifed.

Pierce was taken to a local hospital with injuries and ticketed for driving too fast for conditions and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

