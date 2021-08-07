TUSCOLA — Fire Chief Brian Moody called Chip Haake “a fireman’s fireman.”
At 54, Haake, who did double duty as Tuscola’s assistant fire chief while serving as a Champaign fire lieutenant, decided it was time to step back a little bit. He was honored at a retirement ceremony by Tuscola firefighters this week.
“Chip is as knowledgeable as anyone we’ve had on the fire department,” Moody said. “Just a wonderful asset to the department and our members. I’m happy for his retirement and wish him the best.”
Haake got the first-responder bug when he took a job with Ace Ambulance, a private company in Tuscola, in 1991.
“I became an EMT, and I enjoyed that so much that I applied for the Tuscola Fire Department and basically worked my way up. ...”
From firefighter he advanced to engineer, training officer and finally assistant chief the last four years. Moody said Haake “caught the fire bug” when he joined the Tuscola department.
“Chip’s as passionate about the fire service as anyone I know,” Moody said. “He always went out for more training and knowledge and shared that with our members.”
Haake has been with the Champaign Fire Department since 2003. He also served as a Douglas County deputy coroner. He said he enjoyed every day with the Tuscola Fire Department.
“Every day was different,” he said, but felt it was time to step back a little.
“It was just time for me to have a little time with my granddaughter and spend a little more time with my wife (Cindi) and let the next generation take over,” Haake said.
Now, when he’s not on duty with the Champaign department, where firefighters work 24-hour shifts, he’ll be able to sleep through the night. And no more interrupted holiday meals, birthdays and other family gatherings to answer a fire call.
“You name it I’ve had to skip out on it,” Haake said.
He called his wife “basically my rock in my 29 years at Tuscola and my time still at Champaign.”
“She was my sounding board and stepped in when I had to run out during an emergency,” he said. “She kept us all together. I give her a lot of credit.”
Haake’s service likely influenced his children’s career paths. Son Dustin is a career firefighter with Champaign and an officer with Tuscola. Daughter Katie Shelmadine is a pediatric intensive-care nurse at Carle Foundation Hospital. Dustin’s fiancée, Madi Clark, is an emergency- room nurse, and Katie’s husband, Auste Shelmadine, is an Urbana firefighter.
Haake has seen his share of major fires and rescues. He missed one of the largest, a fire at the Journal building in downtown Tuscola, because he was in Chicago.
“But there were quite a few rural fires that I helped with, some mutual-aid fires. Some pretty significant rescues I participated in,” he said.
One of his most satisfying acts came during a Tuscola Little League game he was attending. The home plate umpire collapsed due to a cardiac issue. Haake and a nurse who was also in attendance administered CPR to the man, and he survived. Two paramedics and Tuscola fire also responded.
“I didn’t think twice. I just reacted,” Haake said. “We were able to get him back, and that gentleman was able to spend six to eight more years with his wife and daughter.”
Moody said about 60 family, friends and members of the public were on hand for Haake’s retirement ceremony at the fire station. He received a bugle with a plaque as a symbol of his leadership. Firefighters presented to him a custom-made plaque featuring an ax with a chrome head. Haake also received an American flag and the duty helmet of a retired firefighter.