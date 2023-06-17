TUSCOLA — An Effingham firm has been contracted to construct a new Tuscola fire station building and an addition to the city maintenance building.
K. Wholtman Construction submitted the low bid of $3.443 million, which Tuscola’s city council approved this week.
The work will include constructing a non-attached 48-foot-by-98-foot wood and structural steel-framed three-bay building at 104 E. Pinzon St. next to the current fire station.
Also to be built is a 4,000-square-foot maintenance building addition to replace a pole building whose roof collapsed due to snow load a couple of years ago.
City Administrator Drew Hoel said bids came in higher than expected.
“It’s hard to keep up with construction” costs, Hoel said. “The closer we got to bid time, we kept revising our expectations.”
The fire station will include a storage area, toilet area, work area and mechanical space over a concrete slab. It will also include a 40-foot-by-37-foot wood and structural steel-framed kitchen, office and training room over concrete slab and foundation.
The fire department presently uses part of the building that houses the police department for storage.
The maintenance building addition will call for construction onto an existing pole barn building. A three-lane police department shooting range is included in the project.
Hoel said construction is expected to start within 60 days, with completion anticipated by next May.