PEORIA — A Tuscola man who admitted he was trying to set up a sexual rendezvous with a young girl has been sentenced to spend the next two decades behind bars.
U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid Thursday sentenced James Russian, 56, to 19 years, seven months in federal prison for four counts to which he pleaded guilty in July.
Those were attempted enticement of a child to engage in illegal sexual activity; attempted sexual exploitation of children; attempted sex trafficking of minors; and attempted receipt of child pornography.
Russian was arrested and charged in April after he was caught using social media to talk to an undercover FBI agent who claimed to have access to an 8-year-old girl. Russian offered to pay to have sex with the girl.
He has been in custody since April.