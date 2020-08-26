URBANA — A Tuscola man on parole for home invasion has been charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon for allegedly possessing a shotgun.
Assistant State’s Justin Umlah said Terry Porter, 32, faces a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years if convicted.
About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Champaign County deputies were informed of an armed man in the Eastside Mobile Home Village on County Road 3000 N between Rantoul and Gifford who had what appeared to be a shotgun and had just slashed a vehicle tire, Lt. Curt Apperson said.
The callers to 911 said the person had just left. Deputies stopped the car as it was leaving the park and learned there had been an argument between Porter and some residents.
Deputies found a shotgun on the side of the road where Porter had driven.
Apperson said Porter was identified by a witness as the man who allegedly had a shotgun and had punctured a tire. The deputy found a knife on him.
Umlah said Porter was on parole for a 2014 home invasion and because of prior convictions, is not allowed to possess a firearm. He has other convictions for theft and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Judge Adam Dill set Porter’s bond at $50,000 and told him to be back in court Oct. 20.