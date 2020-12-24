URBANA — A Tuscola man who admitted he possessed a shotgun while on parole for home invasion has been sentenced to prison.
Terry Porter, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to 5.5 years behind bars by Judge Randy Rosenbaum after pleading guilty to unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
He admitted that on Aug. 25, he had a shotgun at a mobile-home park between Rantoul and Gifford. Champaign County sheriff’s deputies had been called to the park on County Road 3000 N that evening because there had been an argument involving Porter and some residents. Witnesses said someone with a shotgun had slashed a vehicle tire.
Deputies stopped a car that was leaving the park as they arrived and Porter was in it. On the side of the road where he had driven, they found a shotgun.
Court records show Porter was on parole for a 2014 home invasion when he was arrested and had other convictions for theft and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Those prior convictions preclude him from legally possessing a weapon.
He was given credit on his sentence for 199 days served in jail.