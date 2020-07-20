URBANA — A Tuscola man who admitted to trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a young girl faces sentencing in November.
In federal court Monday, James Russian pleaded guilty to four charges, and Judge Eric Long set sentencing for Nov. 17.
Until then, Russian will be behind bars.
Russian was arrested and charged on April 24, and a grand jury returned an indictment last month. The charges allege Russian used social media to talk to an undercover FBI agent who claimed to have access to an eight-year-old girl.
Prosecutors said Russian offered to pay for sex with the girl.