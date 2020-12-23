TUSCOLA — A Tuscola man remained hospitalized Wednesday in Urbana after crashing his motorcycle in northern Douglas County a day earlier.
Illinois State Police said about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jeramiah A. Mc- Kenzie, 34, was driving south on U.S. 45 near County Road 1350 N, about 2 miles south of the Champaign-Douglas county line, when he lost control of his motorcycle and left the road to the right.
Mckenzie was taken by helicopter to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for what were described as non- life-threatening injuries. He remained there Wednesday in fair condition.