SPRINGFIELD — A Tuscola nurse was sentenced last week to six years in federal prison for using hospice patients’ morphine at a Champaign nursing home.
Kandis Mills, 47, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of tampering with consumer products in 2018, in this case bottles of morphine, according to federal prosecutors.
After Mills started working for Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care in May 2018, an internal audit that July found that a bottle of morphine and nine tablets of opioid medication were missing, prosecutors said.
Another nurse also noticed that July that a patient’s morphine bottle appeared to have been tampered with, according to a news release, and two nurses reported to a supervisor that Mills “seemed lethargic, was slurring her words, and staring into space.”
The next month, the nursing home found that its emergency medication control box had been tampered with, and the next day, Mills was fired, prosecutors said.
According to the news release, Mills admitted to investigators that she consumed residents’ morphine, eventually daily, and that she diluted the bottles with tap water.
“Staff at the facility recalled patients who Mills admitted stealing morphine from had experienced difficulty with pain management near the end of their lives,” the news release said.
Following her prison sentence, Mills will remain on supervised release for three years.
“This case shows both the devastating harm caused by opioid addiction to include almost unforgivable collateral damage inflicted on our most vulnerable citizens and also the importance of strictly following narcotic medicine storage and audit rules,” Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey said.
“Unfortunately, medical providers are at heightened risk of addiction and protocols must be strictly followed.”