TUSCOLA — The village of Tuscola is seeking bids for construction of a new building at its South Fire Station and an addition to the public works building.
City Administrator Drew Hoel said the new South Fire Station building would be next to the current facility at 104 E. Pinzon St. It will be a non-attached structure.
“It’s because fire equipment has gotten larger,” Hoel said, noting the doors of the new building will be able to accommodate “the larger trucks and allow us to put it all onto the same property.”
He said there are no plans at present to buy a new fire truck.
The specs for call for a three-bay station in a 48-by-98-foot building with a concrete slab and a frame of wood and structural steel that would also house tool storage, a toilet area, a work area and mechanical space.
Another bid calls for a kitchen, office and training room in a 40-by-37-foot building with the same materials for slab and frame.
At present, the fire department is storing items in its North Station, in a building that also houses the police department.
“The police department has been needing more space for some new office space, some evidence storage,” Hoel said.
The addition to the public works building, which will encompass about 4,000 square feet, would replace a pole building whose roof collapsed after a heavy snow a couple of years ago and will be used for equipment storage.
The bid specs call for the addition onto an existing pole barn building. A three-lane shooting range is included in the project.
Hoel said a May 26 bid opening has been set. If recommended, the bids will be considered by the city council at its June 12 meeting.