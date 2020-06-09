GARRETT - A young woman killed in a head-on collision in western Douglas County Monday has been identified.
The Douglas County coroner’s office said Rebecca Urbeck, 19, died at the scene of the accident.
An Illinois State Police report said Ms. Urbeck was driving east on U.S. 36 about 10:50 a.m., when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a westbound semitrailer truck tractor head-on.
The driver of the truck was Robert Jamison, 62, of Atwood. Police said he was not injured.
The collision happened near County Road 300 E, which is a half-mile east of Garrett.
No tickets were issued.