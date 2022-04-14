URBANA — An Urbana man unhappy about being sentenced to prison faces an extra one to three years behind bars if he’s convicted of resisting arrest.
Lamar D. Phillips, 26, whose last known address was on Mitchem Drive, was in Judge Randy Rosenbaum’s courtroom at the end of the day Tuesday being resentenced for domestic battery.
Phillips had admitted in February he violated the terms of the probation he received for a 2019 domestic-battery conviction.
After hearing arguments, Rosenbaum resentenced Phillips to two years in prison and left the courtroom about 4:30 p.m.
Phillips began arguing with his attorney, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, so a court security officer tried to stop that and told him to put his arms behind him to be handcuffed.
Phillips allegedly refused and pulled away, prompting that officer to call for help from another officer.
While Officer Richard Welch was trying to get Phillips cuffed, the two of them went to the ground and Welch hit his forehead, which swelled, and was scraped.
A court security officer sprayed pepper spray to get Phillips to comply.
He was charged Wednesday with resisting a peace officer and told to be back in court May 3 for a probable-cause hearing.
After treatment at Carle Foundation Hospital, Welch was back at work Wednesday.
Court records show Phillips has other convictions for resisting with injury, domestic battery, public indecency, residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.