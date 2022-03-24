DANVIILLE — Two men are in custody in Danville in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Danville 18-year-old.
Danville police Deputy Chief Josh Webb said in a brief release that twin brothers Aeron and Aerick Clark, 23, made initial court appearances Thursday and were arraigned for the first-degree murder of Jeremiaha Deneal.
Mr. Deneal was found slumped over the wheel of a car in the 1000 block of Glenwood Drive about 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2018. An autopsy showed he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
The murder charges allege he was shot the day before.
Webb said both men were arrested earlier this month in Las Vegas by U.S. marshals and were returned to Vermilion County on Wednesday.
Both men are being held in lieu of $5 million bond and are due back in court April 18.
Webb said police do not anticipate any more arrests in Mr. Deneal’s killing.
The release gave no further information about how the two came to be linked to the crime.