URBANA — Two boys set to be sentenced this week for possession of a stolen vehicle were instead charged with committing the same crime again.
Judge Roger Webber ordered Thursday that the boys, both 13, from Champaign and Rantoul be held at the Juvenile Detention Center until their next court hearings on Oct. 14.
Each was charged Thursday in two new cases, in addition to the cases for which they were set to be sentenced.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz filed petitions alleging that both boys possessed two different stolen vehicles early Tuesday and that they broke in to a store in Market Place Mall in the early-morning hours of Sept. 11.
The charges of possession of stolen vehicle alleged that around 6 p.m. Sept. 29, they stole a 2016 Subaru Legacy that had been left running in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Green Street while its owner went in to a restaurant to pick up a food order that he intended to deliver.
About five hours later, the same boys were seen outside the McDonald’s at 616 E. Green St., C, asking for money. When a food-delivery driver left his Mini Cooper running while picking up an order, the two allegedly jumped in the car and drove off.
A witness who recognized one of them identified him for police.
Then, about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Champaign police officer spotted the Mini Cooper near the Gramercy Park apartment complex in west Champaign and tried to stop it. The driver fled from police and crashed the car into a tree at John Street and Duncan Road, Rietz told Webber.
That boy from Champaign was caught nearby. He told them he had dropped off the other youth. The boy from Rantoul told police where they had left the Subaru and it was recovered.
The Champaign boy was also charged with escape because he cut off the ankle bracelet that authorities were using to monitor his whereabouts while he was released pending sentencing.
In the Market Place burglary, Rietz said police used surveillance video to identify the pair.
One of the boys told police they were out riding bicycles when they found a door open at the mall in the early-morning hours. Police said once inside, the gloved burglars forced open the gate to the Swaidan Fashion store, where they stole backpacks and stuffed them with merchandise.