URBANA — Two convicted felons allegedly using a home in Champaign that they rented through Airbnb as a drug house are in police custody.
Keith J. Marrissette, 34, of Champaign and Bruce H. Knox, 42, of Chicago were each charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, oxycodone and a look-alike substance.
The drugs were found Tuesday in a house in the 900 block of West Union Street by a person hired to clean it for the owner in anticipation of its next rental.
That person immediately left and contacted the owner and police, who learned that a third person had rented the house for Marrisette and Knox to use.
Police went to the house about 1:35 p.m. and knocked on the door. Both Marrissette and Knox answered.
Asked if there were drugs in the house, the men admitted police would find cannabis. Both also admitted that each of them is currently on parole and not supposed to have drugs.
In a search of Marrissette, police found $7,110 cash and a small amount of suspected cocaine. On Knox, they found $4,428 cash and a bag with less than 3 grams of suspected cannabis.
Police searched the house with the permission of its owner and found three digital scales; 10 pills of oxycodone; a total of 26 grams of cocaine in several plastic bags; Inositol powder, which they said is used as a cutting agent in cocaine; about 1 ounce of white powder that appeared to be cocaine but tested negative for the drug; and about 12 grams of cannabis.
In a car rented to Marrissette, police found another digital scale.
Both men have several prior felony convictions. Knox’s date to 1999, while Marrissette’s first was in 2004 as a juvenile for unlawful use of weapons.
Court records show Knox is currently on parole for 2018 drug and weapons convictions from Cook County. Marriessette is on parole for a 2020 aggravated-battery conviction.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Knox at $100,000 and for Marrissette at $50,000. Each man was told to be back in court March 8 for a probable-cause hearing.