URBANA — Two men arrested Sunday for having guns and suspected drugs in a vehicle in Campustown remained in jail Tuesday.
Shannon Norman, 22, of Kankakee, and Cameron Hayes, 22, of the 1900 block of Christopher Circle, Urbana, were charged with Class X felonies on Monday in the wake of their arrests by Champaign police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kiristin Alferink told Judge Adam Dill on Monday that police were alerted just before 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a man with a gun leaving a business in the 0-100 block of East Green Street.
Police stopped the vehicle the man was in and after a search, arrested Norman and Hayes.
Police said near where Norman was sitting were two 9 mm pistols, one of which was loaded. The magazine for the other was on Norman, according to Alferink.
Police said a witness identified Norman as the man seen with the gun at the business and Hayes as being with him.
Also in the vehicle was MDMA, also known as Ecstasy; methamphetamine; cannabis; and THC extract that police valued at just under $23,000. Hayes was seated next to the bag containing the drugs, police said.
Norman was arraigned Monday on eight counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, armed violence and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Ecstasy. Six of the charges are Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction.
Hayes was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Ecstasy, also Class X felonies because of the amount of suspected drugs involved.
Dill set bond for Norman at $250,000 and for Hayes at $150,000 and told both men to return to court March 23.