CHAMPAIGN — Two men are in custody after a shooting in northwest Champaign that led to a police chase throughout Champaign-Urbana.
According to a release from Champaign police, at 7:24 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive for a report of shots fired. The report indicated that the suspects opened fire on a car and then fled in a nearby vehicle. No one was hit.
The release said witnesses were able to identify the vehicle the suspects fled in, and officers located it nearby. The vehicle then fled, with officers in pursuit. It headed east on Interstate 74 to the Cunningham Avenue exit in Urbana, then wound through parts of Urbana, unincorporated Champaign County and Champaign before crashing near the intersection of South Neil Street and Windsor Road in south Champaign. The three occupants then fled on foot before being apprehended.
Police said they arrested two of the occupants — Oshae Cotton, 26, of Champaign, and Jaylen Espino, 26, of Urbana — on multiple felony charges. A third occupant was released.
Officers checked the vehicle's path and found two weapons and ammunition that had been tossed from it during the chase. They are continuing to canvass the area near the shooting and the vehicle's path for witnesses and possible video footage.
Anyone with additional information or footage is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.