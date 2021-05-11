CHAMPAIGN — Two area men were arrested Monday night following shootings from cars and a chase that led police to Market Place Mall.
Champaign police were first notified at 6:11 p.m. of shots being fired in the 300 block of West Beardsley Avenue, then more shots in the area of North Market Street and Eisner Drive, just east of the mall.
Police said witnesses saw two vehicles chasing one another and could hear multiple rounds being fired. They found that two men abandoned their vehicle and ran inside a store at the mall for a brief period.
Police arrested Jeremiah A. Moore, 19, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Henry Street, Champaign, and Patrick D. Cross, 19, of the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, Champaign, outside at the mall.
Both of them had guns with extended magazines. Police found bullet holes in the vehicle they were in.
Police also found that more than 25 shots had been fired on Market Street, just south of the former Salvation Army thrift store, but received no reports of anyone being injured.
The second vehicle that got away was described only as a white car that was headed north on Market.
Moore, who is currently on probation for aggravated unlawful use of weapons stemming from his arrest in November, was charged with armed violence and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Moore also had prior juvenile convictions for robbery and retail theft and another adult conviction for aggravated assault.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $750,000 and told him to return to court June 22.
Cross was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card. Dill set his bond at $500,000 and told him to be back in court for a probable-cause hearing May 26.
Larson said Cross was also wanted by authorities in Tippecanoe County, Ind., on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Cross agreed to waive extradition and return there willingly to face prosecution.
He had a juvenile conviction for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, Larson said.
Champaign police have dealt with more than 71 shooting incidents in 2021.
They continue to investigate this one and ask that anyone with information contact the department at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.