CHAMPAIGN – A Champaign man and a juvenile were arrested early Sunday morning in Campustown for weapons offenses following an alleged unprovoked attack in Campustown on two University of Illinois students.
A release from UI police said officers were called to the 300 block of East Green Street at 12:15 a.m. for a report of a man who had jumped out into the personal space of a female student to scare her.
When her male friend attempted to intervene, several people in a group began punching and kicking the male friend and the female was pushed to the ground.
At one point in the melee, a man lifted his shirt to display a gun in his waistband and the group of alleged attackers then dispersed. Police think three to four people were involved in the pushing and pummeling.
Because of the unprovoked nature of the incident and the presence of a gun, UI police issued an Illini Alert about a mob action urging people to stay away from that area.
The male UI student who was hit was taken to the hospital by ambulance for several cuts.
Meantime, police quickly stopped a car about a block away with several occupants, two of whom were wearing clothing that matched what witnesses said some in the group of attackers were wearing.
One of the alleged attackers, Kayveon Watkins, 20, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Joanne Lane, Champaign, told police he had a gun. Police recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine from him. On Monday, he was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, aggravated battery and mob action.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Monday left Watkins' bond at the $20,000 that had been set in bond court Sunday. Watkins was told to return to court June 6 and to have no contact with the victims.
In a search of the vehicle, police found a second loaded handgun on the floor in the backseat, and learned that it belonged to a 15-year-old who was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.