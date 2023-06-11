CHAMPAIGN — Two men have been arrested in connection with a fight and stabbing early Sunday on South Neil Street, authorities said.
Arrested were Sergio Sosa, 23, of Rantoul, and Junior Molinero, 22, of Arthur.
Champaign police say the incident that left a 21-year-old Champaign woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm and a 21-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening stab wound to the back started as an argument inside the premises of a nearby business that spilled onto South Neil, where "a large fight erupted."
Sosa is alleged to have produced a knife and stabbed the male victim, police said. Molinero was identified as "an aggressor in the fight" and was arrested, pending mob action charges.
Champaign police were called to the 100 block of South Neil at 1:26 a.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers and Champaign Fire personnel rendered aid to the two victims before they could be transported to the hospital.
Police ask those with information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.