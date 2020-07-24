CHAMPAIGN — Two Champaign 18-year-olds are being held on weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop Friday afternoon in the northern end of the city.
According to a release, at 3:05 p.m., officers pulled over a car in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, whereupon several of the occupants jumped out and ran.
Members of the Street Crimes Task Force arrested Joaquin Hughes, who listed an address in the 400 block of West Washington Street, at the vehicle on a warrant charging him with unlawful possession of a handgun as part of an ongoing investigation.
Officers also arrested a person who ran from the car and who they said had a large, illegal amount of suspected cannabis on him. Tyrone Fulwiley, who listed an address in the 3700 block of Colleen Drive, was charged with possession of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver and resisting arrest.
Both were taken to the Champaign County Jail.
In the car, officers also found a backpack with a large, illegal amount of suspected cannabis and a handgun.