URBANA — Two veteran employees of the Champaign County Court Services Office were honored this month with prestigious awards from the Illinois Probation and Court Services Association.
Jeremy Jessup of Mahomet was given the Robert Burdine Officer of the Year award, while Siobhan Reynolds of Savoy received the Gene Hughes Highest Standards of the Profession award.
Jessup was hired in 1995 and began as a detention officer at the Juvenile Detention Center before transferring to the adult probation division in 1998, where he served for four years as an intensive probation services officer before that unit was eliminated in 2005.
Since then, Jessup has served as the “high risk” officer supervising adult sex offenders.
He’s the departmental expert on sex-offender legislation and was instrumental in setting up the surveillance program that requires GPS monitoring for defendants charged with violating orders of protection.
Jessup also is the department’s expert on registration requirements for those convicted of sex offenses or other violent crimes against youth.
Reynolds has worked with the department since 2000, starting as a detention officer at the Juvenile Detention Center, then transferring to the juvenile probation division in 2010.
Known for her excellent rapport with juvenile offenders and their families, Reynolds organized and launched an annual youth conference six years ago designed to bridge the gap between law enforcement and at-risk youth.
The Officer of the Year award is presented to the probation officer who best exemplifies the highest standards of the profession by his accomplishments and contributions to his department.
The Hughes award is presented to the probation officer who best exemplifies the highest standards of the profession.
The 1,300 member Illinois Probation and Court Services Association is a statewide organization of individuals and agencies that promotes public awareness of issues affecting probation, pretrial, juvenile detention and court services. It celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019.