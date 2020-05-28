URBANA — Two Champaign men have been charged with having an ounce of suspected cocaine intended for sale in a car in Champaign.
Stevon Greer, 30, of the 1400 block of Hedge Road and Kevin Akins, 29, of the 900 block of North Third Street were stopped by Champaign police about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Market Street as officers were investigating shots being fired in the area.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said police smelled cannabis and decided to search Greer, Akins and the vehicle. In the center console, they found about an ounce (29 grams) of cocaine, a digital scale and a pipe. Akins had $6,938 on him while Greer had $2,608, Lozar said.
Both men denied any knowledge of the suspected cocaine, maintaining that the car was a rental and they didn’t know how the drugs got in there.
Each man was charged with a Class X felony of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. If convicted, they face a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
Judge Tom Difanis set bond for Greer, who Lozar said had prior convictions for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, battery and resisting a peace officer, at $30,000. He was released Thursday after posting $3,000 cash.
Difanis set Akins’ bond at $100,000. Lozar said Akins had prior convictions for delivery of cocaine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting a peace officer.
Both men were told to return to court June 11 for a probable-cause hearing.