RANTOUL — Two Champaign teens are in police custody charged with the murder of a Kentucky man last month in Rantoul.
The youths, ages 16 and 14, were arrested Tuesday morning at their home by Rantoul police, who were assisted by U.S. Marshals.
The pair are charged with the Nov. 20 fatal shooting of Decarlo S. Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Ky. He was pronounced dead in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive after multiple shots were fired at the Falcon Way Townhomes about 2:15 p.m. on that Sunday.
The pair are expected to make initial court appearances Wednesday.
The 16-year-old was also injured that day, having been shot in the abdomen and pelvic area.