URBANA — Two Champaign men who were caught last month allegedly selling drugs from their campus apartment via cellphone apps were formally charged Tuesday.
Connor W. Rhodes, and Caleb Mason, both 21, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Armory Avenue, are free on their own recognizance.
Police reports and court documents allege that Rhodes had at least four kinds of suspected drugs and more than $13,000 in cash in his bedroom while Mason had cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms and about $820 in his room.
Rhodes, a University of Illinois student, is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X felony, and possession of about 200 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, while Mason is charged with less serious offenses of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
The charges stem from a court-authorized search of their apartment on Oct. 21 by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Besides the drugs listed in the charges, police found plastic bags, a powder commonly used to cut cocaine, a scale, documents to prove the men lived there and suspected cannabis, Xanax pills, psilocybin mushrooms and ketamine.
Police reports said officers made controlled buys of drugs from the men, who allegedly used the apps “Telegram,” “Channel” and “Door Drugs” to facilitate their business.
Officers used that information to ask a judge for a search warrant for their home.
A screenshot taken from Rhodes’ phone on the day police searched their apartment said, “Got raided I’m done.”
Rhodes is a University of Illinois student, and Mason withdrew from the UI in mid-September, according to UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler.
Rhodes appeared in court with a private attorney, pleaded not guilty and had his case continued to Jan. 25. Mason is due back in court with an attorney on Dec. 8.
The state’s attorney’s office has initiated a separate proceeding to attempt to have the men forfeit the cash found in their apartment to law enforcement.