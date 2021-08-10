URBANA — Two young men allegedly involved in selling cannabis to another man, resulting in that man being shot Sunday, remain in police custody.
Kamari Ray-Davis, 21, who listed an address in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, and a 15-year-old male, were both arrested about 5 p.m. Sunday after a shooting outside that apartment complex that left a 22-year-old Champaign man gravely injured.
Urbana police said the victim was shot several times, was operated on and remains in intensive care at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Ray-Davis was charged Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. The teen was charged Monday in juvenile court with aggravated battery with a firearm and was ordered held by Judge Anna Benjamin until an Aug. 18 hearing.
Urbana police reports said the victim sustained shots to his abdomen and chest after going to the Cottage Grove apartment complex to buy cannabis from the teen.
The teen told police that the victim came to his apartment to buy cannabis and asked to use the teen’s gun. The teen invited him to his bedroom, where Ray-Davis was also present.
The teen said the victim then allegedly produced a gun, demanded the cannabis and the guns that the teen and Ray-Davis had, then reportedly took the teen’s gun that was lying on a bed.
The teen told police that Ray-Davis wrestled with the victim, pushing him out of the apartment. During the tussle, the teen’s gun fell from the victim’s pants. The teen said he picked it up and shot the would-be robber repeatedly. Both he and Ray-Davis then ran to another apartment and hid the gun.
Ray-Davis told police that the teen let the alleged customer in the apartment and that the man pulled a gun and pointed it at the teen. Ray-Davis said he told the man to take everything and that he tried to push the man out of the apartment, then heard shots.
On Tuesday, the victim told police he didn’t know who shot him.
Police obtained search warrants for the apartment where Ray-Davis and the other teen originally met the man and the apartment to which they ran after the shooting. Police found three zip-close plastic bags filled with almost 3 pounds of cannabis; three pistols, one of which had been reported stolen; a sawed-off shotgun; and ammunition.
The teen eventually admitted to police that he shot the man while Ray-Davis was wrestling with him.
Police said Ray-Davis also admitted that he took a gun from the man who came to buy cannabis and that the two of them had exchanged text messages about robbing someone that day.
Ray-Davis is currently on probation in two cases for possession of cannabis. Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $250,000 and told him to be back in court Oct. 19.