URBANA — Two men who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in his home are in police custody.
Noah Tipsord, 22, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Ivanhoe Way, Urbana, and Tyaceon Beasley, 21, of the 600 block of Crescent Drive, Champaign, were charged Monday with armed robbery and residential burglary stemming from a Jan. 15 incident at a Champaign man’s apartment.
Tipsord was arrested Wednesday. Beasley was picked up Thursday afternoon. Champaign police found the men at different locations in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the victim, 34, called police on that Friday to say his car had been stolen and his iPhone was in it.
He said Beasley, whom he used to mentor, and Tipsord, who is Beasley’s cousin, were visiting in his Moreland Boulevard apartment after he had given them a ride. When the resident came out of his bathroom, Tipsord allegedly put the barrel of a pistol to his forehead and forced him to lie on the floor.
Tipsord and Beasley then rifled the man’s apartment looking for a gun. When they didn’t find a weapon, they left with the victim’s PlayStation, cellphone, wallet, car keys and car, Alferink said.
The victim said Beasley later called him to tell him where he could find his car, which was recovered.
If convicted of armed robbery, the two face penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison. Residential burglary carries a four to 15-year prison term. Judge Adam Dill told Tipsord, whose bond is set at $250,000, to be back in court March 23. Beasley is expected to be arraigned Friday.