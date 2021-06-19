SIDNEY — Two people in an upstairs apartment in Sidney got out safely when the exterior staircase to the building caught fire early Saturday.
People who were at a tavern across the street helped with the rescue.
Mike Dilley, spokesman for the Sidney Fire Department, said firefighters were called to the building in the 200 block of South David Street just after 3 a.m.
“They had fire showing on arrival. It’s a commercial building with residential on top,” Dilley said.
The exterior stairwell to the second-story apartment — the only way in and out — was on fire.
The State Fire Marshal was called to try to determine a cause. A lightning strike is a possibility, Dilley said, since “it was raining sideways while they were fighting the fire.”
The fire “compromised and destroyed the stairway and extended into the apartment somewhat,” Dilley said. “It’s a pretty good amount of damage.”
The man and woman inside were out by the time firefighters arrived.
Dilley said he was told the man helped lower the woman out a window. Then, people who were at the Sidney Saloon across the street found a ladder and put it up to the building so the man could climb down on his own.
Dilley said firefighters did a good job of getting the flames knocked down quickly and keeping them from spreading to adjacent buildings.
“They did a great stop. Those are old buildings,” he said, noting that the one that caught fire is the last in a row of structures in that block.
Sidney firefighters were assisted by volunteers from Philo, St. Joseph-Stanton, Longview, Broadlands and Homer. Cornbelt firefighters from Mahomet brought an aerial truck as well.
Firefighters cleared the scene about two hours later.