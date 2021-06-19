Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.