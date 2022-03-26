CHAMPAIGN — Two people were taken to an area hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning on Interstate 74 near Prospect Avenue.
Illinois State Police said just after 2 a.m., a 31-year-old Champaign man who was headed east on I-74 near the Prospect exit was hit by gunfire from a car headed in the same direction.
After being shot, he crashed his vehicle into the median wall, injuring his passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Champaign. They were both taken to the hospital, but police gave no information on their conditions.
Illinois State Police shut down I-74 eastbound between Prospect and Neil Street until about 6:30 a.m. while they investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact state police at 217-867-2050 or ISP.Zone.5.Investigations@illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app. Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County.