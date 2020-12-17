URBANA — Two men were treated for gunshot wounds after someone fired into a home Wednesday night in Urbana.
Just before 8 p.m., police were sent to the 1700 block of South Cottage Grove for a report of shots fired. They found 17-and 20-year-old males at a house in that block, both of whom had been shot once in the leg. The men, both residents of Urbana, were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers learned that they had been standing inside a garage when someone approached on foot and fired about six times through the closed garage door, then fled.
Officers found six bullet casings in the street in front of the home. It is believed that the shooter ran to a vehicle and left the area in it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.