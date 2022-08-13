CHAMPAIGN — Two young men are hospitalized following an early-morning shooting Saturday.
Champaign police Lt. Ben Newell said that just before 4 a.m., police were sent to Fourth Street and Bradley Avenue for what was described as a large crowd and a possible fight brewing or already underway.
Newell said the first two officers who arrived saw what they believed to be as many as 200 people congregating throughout the Oakwood Trace Apartments and along the adjacent streets, but they did not see any fights going on.
Shortly after they arrived, the officers heard dozens of shots being fired and saw a person running from the area and chased that person.
As they were doing that, they learned that a 19-year-old Champaign man was near the intersection of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue with multiple wounds to his lower extremities, Newell said.
They turned their attention to helping him until an ambulance arrived to take him to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
While officers were at the hospital, a 25-year-old Champaign man arrived in a personal vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and upper extremities.
Both men were listed Saturday afternoon in stable condition and expected to survive their wounds.
Newell said what may have sparked the shootings remains unclear and under investigation.
“I believe there were 30 to 40 casings,” from semi-automatic handguns, Newell said.
Despite the large number of people present, Newell said they provided police with “little to no cooperation.”
Several buildings and vehicles were also hit by gunfire, he said, but no other injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.
Police are asking anyone in the area that might have exterior surveillance video that could help them to share it with the department.
The shootings come just days after Deputy Chief Tom Petrilli had reported at the monthly Community Coalition meeting on police efforts in the downtown area to discourage large groups from congregating.
Petrilli had also reported that the approximately 81 confirmed shootings in Champaign through the first seven months of 2022 were down considerably from the same period last year.
The injuries to the men Saturday bring to about 50 the number of victims injured by gunfire this year.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact the department at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.