TUSCOLA — Two women were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a rear-end interstate collision in Douglas County.
Illinois State Police said about 7:30 a.m., Mary Jenkins, 45, of Charleston was driving north on Interstate 57, about 4 miles south of Tuscola, when she slowed because her tire was going flat.
As she attempted to get to the shoulder, she was struck from behind by Lisa Hanken, 36, of Humboldt.
Hanken’s Nissan came to rest in the median and caught fire. Jenkins’ Chrysler ran off the right side of the road, police said.
The accident reduced I-57 to one lane for about 90 minutes, police said.
Both women sustained what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries, but they were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Hanken was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.