ARCOLA — Two people were injured Tuesday morning when the pickup truck they were in sideswiped a trailer on Interstate 57.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened in northern Coles County, about four miles south of Arcola at 8:14 a.m.
Preliminary information is that a southbound truck tractor semi-trailer driven by Christopher Hutchinson, 22, of Effingham, slowed in traffic to pull onto the right shoulder.
About that time, a southbound pickup truck sideswiped the trailer that was partially in the roadway.
Hutchinson, the driver of the semi, refused medical attention while the driver of the pickup truck, Nicholas Turner, 29, of Oakland, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Turner’s passenger, Kile D. McKee, 25, of Chrisman, was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
Traffic had to be diverted off both southbound lanes for about 45 minutes.