ARCOLA — A Georgia truck driver was ticketed for causing a fiery two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 south of Arcola.
Illinois State Police said truck driver Edriss Abdella, 42, of Lawrenceville, Ga., and the driver of a small car, Donna Dowler, 45, of Tuscola, were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following the 6:30 a.m. crash.
Police said Abdella was driving his semitrailer south on I-57 near milepost 197, about 5 miles south of Arcola, when he ran into the right ditch. As he tried to get back on the highway, he overcorrected and the rig rolled on to its passenger side, coming to rest in the southbound lanes.
That’s when Dowler, driving a Fiat 124, hit the semi and her car immediately caught fire.
Traffic was diverted for about three hours while first responders put the fire out and cleaned up the wreckage.
Abdella was ticketed for improper lane usage.