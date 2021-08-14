WHITE HEATH — Two people were taken to an area hospital after the van they were in abruptly left road early Saturday on Interstate 72 in Piatt County.
Illinois State Police said about 1:45 a.m., Jasmine Haynes, 23, of Decatur was driving a Honda van east on I-72 just east of White Heath when it veered left toward the median, then abruptly to the right. It crossed both eastbound lanes, then crashed into the guardrail, hitting it with the driver's side first, before coming to rest upright in the right ditch.
Haynes and her passenger, Kewon Seals, 30, of Champaign, were both injured and taken to an area hospital.
Police ticketed Seals for not wearing a seat belt. The accident is still being investigated.